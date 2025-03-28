Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa’s Bodies Remain Unclaimed Over a Month After Tragic Deaths

More than a month has passed since the tragic deaths of Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, yet their bodies remain unclaimed. TMZ has learned that the couple’s names continue to appear on the Office of the Medical Investigator’s list of unclaimed decedents in New Mexico.

Officials confirmed that the list is updated weekly, with Gene and Betsy’s names still present as of March 27. While it is not uncommon for bodies to remain unclaimed for weeks, the reason for the delay remains unclear. The family may be still finalizing funeral arrangements.

Hackman, who passed away at the age of 94, had three children—Christopher, Leslie, and Elizabeth. His daughters previously spoke to the press following their father’s death, which revealed that Hackman had left his entire fortune to Betsy. Over the years, Hackman had been open about his difficult relationship with his children, though he reportedly grew closer to them later in life.

The couple was found deceased at their Santa Fe home on February 26, along with one of their dogs. Investigators determined that Betsy died on February 12 from hantavirus, while Gene passed away around February 17 or 18 due to heart disease and advanced Alzheimer’s.

As the investigation into their deaths continues, the delay in claiming the couple’s remains raises questions about funeral plans and family decisions. With Hackman’s legacy as one of Hollywood’s greatest actors, many await further developments regarding his final arrangements.

