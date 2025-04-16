Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy's Dog Guarded Their Bodies After Suspicious Deaths, Police Bodycam Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to deaths.

Newly released police body camera footage from the day Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead shows one of their dogs quietly guarding Betsy's body. The footage, released by TMZ on April 15, captures Santa Fe police officers entering the couple’s home in the Santa Fe Summit neighborhood.

Advertisement

The video, with blurred visuals, shows officers discovering Betsy's body near a bathroom, with Zinnia, one of the couple’s three German Shepherds, in a crate nearby.

One of the surviving dogs, seen calmly near Betsy, appeared protective. “She’s guarding her,” one officer said, adding, “Seems pretty friendly.” Another officer can be heard responding to the sounds of a different dog running and barking elsewhere in the house.

Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog Zinnia were all found dead in their Santa Fe home on February 26. Police later found Gene’s body in the home’s mudroom. The couple had been living a quiet life together since Gene retired from acting in 2004.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on March 7 that Betsy died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is contracted from rodent droppings.

Gene, who was believed to have been alone in the home with his wife’s body for days, died from severe heart disease, high blood pressure, and complications from advanced Alzheimer’s. Zinnia’s cause of death was listed as dehydration and starvation, according to Santa Fe County Animal Control.

Advertisement

The couple’s two other dogs, Nikita and Bear, were found alive and roaming the property. They were later transported to a local pet daycare facility and cared for by a family friend.

A personal representative for the Hackmans' estate said in a statement to PEOPLE, “In response to numerous concerned inquiries about the Hackmans' dogs, both Bear and Nikita have been placed in appropriate homes. Both are safe, healthy, and adjusting to their new environments.”

Gene Hackman and Betsy had been married since 1991. They were last photographed together during a rare public outing in March 2024. The couple lived a private life in Santa Fe.

Gene is survived by his three children, Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie, from his previous marriage to Faye Maltese. A small private memorial was recently held in Santa Fe, attended by close family members, PEOPLE reported.

ALSO READ: Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Funeral Held Privately With Children, Close Friends in Attendance: Report