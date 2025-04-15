Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa’s Home Was Rodent-Infested Before Their Tragic Deaths; Know What It Means for Investigation

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In the latest update on the deaths of late artists and couple Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, it has been revealed that rodents and nests were discovered at the couple's New Mexico residence, where they passed away, according to CNN, citing records from the New Mexico Department of Public Health.

CNN reported that rodent feces were found in three detached garages, two casitas, and three sheds during an environmental assessment in March. Additionally, a live rodent, a dead rodent, and a rodent nest were reportedly discovered in three garages on the property.

According to the report, a risk assessment was conducted on March 5 by staff from the New Mexico Department of Health. The assessment was partly done to ensure the safety of family members, investigators, and first responders who had frequented the Santa Fe Summit home after hantavirus was found.

For those unfamiliar, the late couple's passing was discovered in February. It was reported that Betsy’s death was linked to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, caused by hantavirus, which is transmitted through the droppings and urine of rodents.

As for Gene Hackman, it was determined that the Academy Award-winning actor passed away several days later due to a combination of heart disease, Alzheimer's, and high blood pressure, according to reports.

According to the outlet, Erin Phipps, a New Mexico Public Health veterinarian, reported that the risk exposure at the couple’s main residence was not high, and there were no signs of rodent activity or contamination in the main residence, which was found to be clean.

However, the report also revealed that rodent access was discovered in eight other buildings on the property. Additionally, rodents were found in two vehicles, and live traps were placed elsewhere on the property.

