Gene Hackman's Death: How Did His Dog Die? Autopsy Reports Show Signs of Starvation and Dehydration

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s passing sent shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond. Now, the autopsy report of their dog, who died alongside them, has emerged.

According to The Associated Press, the couple’s pet dog, Zinna, was found dead in February and had died of starvation and dehydration.

The autopsy, conducted by the state Department of Agriculture’s veterinary lab, noted that partial mummification may have obscured organ changes. However, there were no signs of poisoning, disease, or trauma in Zinna’s death.

The state Department of Agriculture’s veterinary lab also reported that the dog’s stomach contained only small amounts of hair and bile.

Zinna, a kelpie mix, was one of three dogs owned by the couple. The canine’s body was discovered in a crate inside the same bathroom closet where Betsy Arakawa was found.

Fortunately, the other two dogs survived and even helped first responders locate Gene Hackman’s body.

According to Fire Chief Brian Moya, who spoke to USA Today, first responders searched the house for over 30 minutes before locating Gene Hackman’s body.

Actor Gene Hackman, 95, and Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead in their Santa Fe home on February 27, 2025. Reports indicate that Arakawa showed signs of decomposition and partial mummification by the time authorities discovered their bodies.

A Santa Fe detective who examined the scene noted that Arakawa had “bloating in her face and mummification in her hands and feet.” She was found lying on her right side in the bathroom, with a black space heater near her head.