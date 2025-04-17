Gene Hackman’s Heartbreaking Letters to Wife Betsy Arakawa Reveal Deep Bond Amid Health Struggles

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa have weighed heavily on the Hollywood film industry as well as the world. However, a recent revelation makes the loss even more heartbreaking. According to the latest reports, the two famous personalities were deeply in love with each other, and even when one of them was not home, they made time to ensure the other felt comforted.

According to The Sun, the married couple—whose deaths were initially mysterious—used to leave notes for each other. A collection of personal letters, full of love and care, was recently recovered from the house where the bodies of the highly acclaimed Hollywood actor and his musician wife were found.

While it is unclear when the letters were written, one of them includes Gene Hackman calling Betsy Arakawa a "lovely girl." It was the dot he always placed at the end of his letters that confirmed the note was written by the Mississippi Burning actor.

"Love, G," was how Gene Hackman would end his letters. In one touching note, the actor wrote, "Morning, lovely girl. Thinking of you and the other little guys. Love, G."

However, in a later letter, it became clear that Hackman may have been dealing with a health issue, as he appeared to mention a visit to the doctor.

"I'm going down to that building out past the hot water place where you sit, and do whatever it is that people are supposed to do in such a building - maybe I'll remember once I get down there," he wrote.

Similarly heartfelt notes were also recovered from Betsy Arakawa. In one letter, she wrote:

"Hi G! Taking Zin to obedience class & the vet appointment. See you back at home! There’s a jigsaw puzzle on the table. xo, B."

The couple was found dead in their Santa Fe home in February.

