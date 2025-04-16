What Was Betsy Arakawa Searching Online Before Her And Husband Gene Hackman's Deaths? New Investigation Details Revealed

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Days after the shocking deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, new reports point towards the search history of the late wife, and what she had been browsing about her husband. The latest reports suggest that Betsy Arakawa had been researching COVID symptoms for Gene Hackman.

As per the latest investigation by New Mexico officials, TMZ reported the tragic details of what Arakawa was researching online, between February 8 and 12, which seemingly is the day she passed away, due to the rodent-borne illness.

According to the New York Post, internet browsing history, call logs, voicemails, and security footage from the stores she had visited showed that Arakawa had been researching COVID-like symptoms, and also nosebleeds and dizziness.

As per an email found which was sent to her masseuse, Betsy Arakawa stated that Gene Hackman woke up with flu or cold like symptoms on February 11. Looking at the email, it can be stated that Arakawa had delayed an appointment due to the same flu-related reason.

Reports also suggest that Aarakawa had even given her husband a COVID test that had come back negative. Meanwhile, her history showed that she had bought several Boost Oxygen canisters on February 11.

As of February 12, 2025, she was looking into a medical concierge service in Santa Fe. Reports even state that Betsy Arakawa had a call with the service that lasted for more than two minutes, and she even missed a return call later that afternoon.

As per the investigators, Betsy Arakawa had passed away of hantavirus not long after making the search. Reports then point that Gene Hackman had died one week later, around February 17 or 18 due to advanced Alzheimer’s disease and heart complications.

For those unversed, Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is a rare and potentially fatal disease that is spread by infected rodent droppings.

