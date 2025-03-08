Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Arakawa’s Cause of Death Explained; Here’s All You Need to Know

Trigger Warning: This article discusses death and health-related topics.

Hollywood icon Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their New Mexico home on February 26, leaving many in shock. Now, officials have released the cause of Arakawa’s death, shedding light on the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding the couple’s final days.

According to an autopsy report conducted on February 27, Betsy Arakawa, a respected classical pianist, passed away at the age of 65 due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), a rare disease linked to rodent exposure. Health officials discovered signs of rodent activity in the couple's home, which may have contributed to Arakawa contracting the virus. However, testing confirmed that Hackman did not contract the disease.

Meanwhile, the 95-year-old legendary actor, known for classics like The French Connection and Unforgiven, succumbed to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Medical reports also indicated that Hackman had been suffering from advanced Alzheimer’s disease, which may have played a role in the tragic timeline of events.

Officials suggested that, given his condition, it is possible Hackman was unaware that his wife had passed and may have remained alone with her body for up to a week before he, too, died.

During a press conference, New Mexico Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell stated that while the details are still being fully examined, the evidence suggests Hackman’s cognitive decline might have prevented him from understanding what had happened to his wife.

Though hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is an uncommon illness, it has been reported in parts of the Southwestern United States, where exposure to rodent-infested areas is more likely. Arakawa’s tragic passing serves as a sobering reminder of the risks associated with the disease.

The deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa have left a profound impact on those who knew them. As Hollywood and fans mourn the loss of one of cinema’s most respected actors and his beloved wife, their legacy remains intact. Hackman’s storied career and Arakawa’s contributions to the arts will not be forgotten, and their memory will live on in the hearts of many.