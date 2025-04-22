General Hospital April 21 Episode Recap: Jason Learns of Sasha and Sidwell’s Deal; Find More

The new episode of General Hospital is high in emotions, not only for the characters but also for the audience. The episode begins with a heavy confrontation between Jason and Sasha. Jason learns of the latter’s deal with Sidwell and scolds her for joining hands with Carlo Rota’s character. Maxie reveals the complete truth of Sasha and Sidwell getting together over the whole kidnapping thing.

Knowing how dangerous the scenario was at the warehouse, given that Jason had helped Sasha out, he demanded answers from her. Jason also goes on to ask the latter as to why she agreed to get into bed with Sidwell.

Initially avoiding responding, Sasha finally gives in, revealing that she had joined hands with Sidwell. Upon hearing the confession, Jason feels betrayed. The truth coming out will also have a lasting impact on the duo’s relationship, which has been coming on track recently.

On the other hand, Lucas demands answers from Marco. He learns of Sidwell being the latter’s father and questions him over his appearance at the Miami bar.

Meanwhile, to keep his son protected from the Port Charles residents, Sidwell meets with Alexis. He pitches in for his son and assures her she won’t regret working with Marco. However, Alexis has already been on the fence with the decision of whether to keep or fire Marco.

At Sonny’s mansion, Carly is having an emotional moment with Sonny, as she feels betrayed as to not knowing about the latter’s heart condition. She finally comes in to support Sonny and tells him she will accompany him to California for his surgery.

From here, the relationships take a major turn. It would be interesting to watch what paths the characters go on from here on.

