General Hospital May 5 Episode Recap: Drew Finds Out He Was Drugged; Nina’s Plan Goes Awry; Details Inside

The new episode of General Hospital has got the audience seated for some tension-filled scenes. Drew learns that he was drugged after reading the reports. He approaches Marc, revealing to him that he wants to report a crime.

Nina, however, learns that her plan has backfired and decides to move forward in a rather cautious manner. She has not yet called Portia because Drew is now aware that he had Ketamine in his body. While Nina’s devious plan might not circle back to her right away, it definitely will in the near future.

On the other hand, Josslyn successfully steals Emma’s project. She does so to get to bag the Summer research assistant position alongside Professor Dalton. However, she soon realizes her mistake and feels guilty about her act. Still she goes on with her plan, because she would do anything for the WSB.

Meanwhile, Dante has no time to process his confession that he made to Lulu. While he is in love with Sam, he has also caught feelings for the latter. One of the major reasons behind the same is that Dante learns of Rocco’s drunken antics at the beach.

Looking at the current scenario, Dante is the only right person at the right time and can get Rocco home safely.

As for Lulu, she runs straight to Carly after Dante has confessed that he loves her. While the former has not revealed Brook Lynn’s secret yet, she is sure to enlighten Lulu with her words of wisdom.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow Regret Trusting Drew as General Hospital Secrets Explode?