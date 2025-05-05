General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow Regret Trusting Drew as General Hospital Secrets Explode?

General Hospital fans are in for a drama-packed Monday, May 5, as multiple storylines heat up across Port Charles. From Willow's growing doubts about Drew Cain to Dante’s emotional confession and Danny’s beachside emergency, secrets unravel fast—and the fallout may be devastating.

The episode kicks off with Lulu Spencer reeling from Dante Falconeri’s emotional admission. Though he’s still in love with Sam, Dante confesses that he also hasn’t let go of his feelings for Lulu. The revelation shocks Lulu, who never expected to hear those words again. While Dante isn’t ready for a reunion, Lulu might start hoping one could be on the horizon.

Meanwhile, at the beach, Danny Morgan stumbles upon Rocco Falconeri, passed out from spiked punch at a college bonfire. Despite his efforts, Danny can't rouse him, forcing him to consider calling for help—potentially exposing his own presence at the illegal event. Across town, Emma Scorpio-Drake panics over a missing thumb drive, unaware that Josslyn Jacks and Vaughn may have sabotaged her. Although Josslyn’s plan to plant the drive nearby might save Emma’s grade, her real goal is to ruin Emma’s shot at a coveted research assistant position.

Elsewhere at General Hospital, Brad Cooper is fed up with doing Portia Robinson’s dirty work and demands better compensation for his risky loyalty. Portia may soon have to pay the price for using Brad as a pawn.

Back at the center of the storm is Willow Corinthos, who questions whether she’s been foolish for believing in Drew. Although ketamine was found in his system—supporting his claim that he was drugged—Willow begins to wonder if she’s being played. Her conversation with Nina Reeves puts Nina in a tough position, since she’s secretly the mastermind behind Drew’s setup.

At the same time, Drew assures Mac Scorpio that he's getting closer to uncovering who framed him. Suspicion turns toward Tracy Quartermaine, the last person he remembers seeing before the drugging incident. But Tracy has her hands full, launching an angry tirade at Lois Cerullo over Brook Lynn’s adoption and hiding the identity of her great-grandson—Gio Palmieri.

Finally, Carly Spencer delivers a heartfelt warning, seemingly directed at Danny. “You’re gonna regret it for the rest of your life,” she says through tears, possibly addressing the consequences of underage drinking and the bonfire mishap.

As Monday’s episode of General Hospital unfolds, the web of lies, hidden motives, and emotional turmoil continues to grow. Willow’s trust in Drew may be misplaced, and as more characters edge toward dangerous truths and explosive confrontations, no one in Port Charles is safe from the consequences. Don’t miss the next wave of drama as secrets threaten to shatter relationships across the board.