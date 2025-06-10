General Hospital Recap, June 9 Episode: Michael-Willow’s Custody Battle Gets Intense, Know What’s Up With Brook Lynn

In the June 9 episode of General Hospital, tensions rose around the ongoing custody battle between Michael and Willow, while emotional goodbyes and strained family ties played out across Port Charles.

At the hospital, Drew told Ric he couldn’t let Michael and Willow reconcile. He staged a conversation, hoping Michael’s son, Wiley, would overhear that Michael didn’t want him or Amelia anymore now that the new baby was here. The emotional manipulation worked; Wiley broke down, believing his father no longer loved him.

Michael found Wiley upset, and after comforting him, he learned that Drew was behind the confusion. Furious, Michael told Kristina that Drew had crossed a line and that any chance of working things out with Willow was gone unless Drew was out of the picture.

Later, Drew denied the accusation and claimed Michael was unwell. Willow defended Drew and took the stand in court, stating Michael wasn’t the same father he once was. She claimed he prioritized work over his family and even rejected her attempt to reconcile when she flew to Germany.

Brook Lynn turns to Marco for legal help

At the Quartermaine boathouse, Brook Lynn opened up to Chase about her guilt over Gio’s pain. She admitted feeling responsible for hurting her son by keeping his adoption a secret. Chase supported her, encouraging her to be honest going forward.

Later, Brook Lynn met with Marco and asked him to be her lawyer, confirming he had no connection to Lulu. She made it clear she wanted a legal ally without any conflict of interest, signaling she’s ready to fight back.

Elsewhere, Liz began her first day back at the hospital. She told Lucas that she turned down Lucky’s proposal and asked him to move on. The two shared a moment of reflection, knowing the decision was painful but necessary.

Lucky said goodbye to Lulu, sharing his plans to travel with Aiden. They acknowledged the past and expressed love before parting ways.

Gio confided in Rocco about the struggles of learning the truth about his family, but their friendship remained strong. Meanwhile, Kristina returned to the Metro Court pool for the first time since her accident. With support from Gio and Cody, she pushed through her fears.

