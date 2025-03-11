General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Stop a Costly Mistake?

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital promises heated confrontations, shocking revelations, and uneasy alliances. Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) issues a stern warning, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) demands answers from Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer), and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) makes Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) uncomfortable. Meanwhile, secrets and tensions continue to build in Port Charles.

Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) suggests that Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) call a truce, but Curtis isn’t willing to forgive Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) just yet. While Portia plays along with Drew’s blackmail for now, she grows concerned about Curtis’ resistance.

Elsewhere, Emma Drake (Braedyn Bruner) confides in Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri (Giovann Mazza), who warns her not to let someone overhear her opinion—possibly about Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). Despite that, Emma has recently shown support for Tracy, and their bond continues to grow.

At the PCPD, Drew taunts a newly arrested Tracy in the interrogation room, making it clear that her troubles won’t end until she backs down. Meanwhile, Carly meets with Sasha—likely to discuss Sasha’s job offer—but the conversation may veer toward baby matters. Carly, unaware that Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) is the real father, assumes Jason will step up for Sasha’s child, leaving her visibly uncomfortable.

As for Jason, he warns someone—possibly Anna Devane (Finola Hughes)—that they’re making a big mistake. Anna recently let Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) escape, and Jason may have serious doubts about her next move.

Over at the Quartermaine mansion, Brook Lynn pressures Lois for answers regarding a baby given up for adoption. After learning from Martin Grey’s (Michael E. Knight) case notes that she shares a son with Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), Brook Lynn demands to know what else Lois is hiding. Lois does her best to dodge the truth, but she fears her biggest secret about Gio will soon be exposed.

Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri and Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) share some emotional moments. Lulu had planned to confess her love to Dante before falling into a coma, and now Dante struggles to process everything. As they work through their lingering tension, will Dante reveal what Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) told him?

With betrayals, secrets, and emotional confrontations at every turn, Tuesday’s General Hospital episode is set to be a must-watch. Will Jason prevent a major misstep? Can Lois keep her secret under wraps? And how will Dante and Lulu move forward? Stay tuned to see how the drama unfolds in Port Charles.