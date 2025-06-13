General Hospital Recap, June 12 Episode: Willow Loses Custody of Wiley and Amelia, Natalia Faces DUI Charges

In the June 12 episode of General Hospital, major storylines unfolded as Willow lost custody of her children, Natalia confessed serious legal troubles to Sonny, and Kristina’s risky scheme with Cody progressed. The episode was packed with emotional moments, shifting alliances, and legal consequences that may change everything for the characters involved.

Willow loses custody of Wiley and Amelia

At the courthouse, Willow, Michael, Carly, Jason, and Diane waited for the judge’s decision. The judge finalized Michael and Willow’s divorce, then addressed custody. Citing Willow’s instability and pattern of negligence, the judge granted Michael full custody of Wiley and Amelia.

Willow broke down in court, pleading with the judge and trying to reach Michael. She later collapsed from the shock and was rushed to the hospital. Liz admitted her and confirmed a psych consult had been ordered.

Michael, though surprised by the ruling, was comforted by Carly and Jason. He told Wiley the news and reflected on the change in Willow. Meanwhile, Nina blamed Drew for the outcome, saying he led Willow down the wrong path. Drew tried to check on her, but Nina told him to leave.

In a quiet moment at the hospital parking lot, Natalia told Sonny she had been arrested for DUI, not her first offense. She revealed the Assistant District Attorney was offering her a deal to help build a case against Sonny in exchange for leniency. Natalia admitted she found financial discrepancies in Deception’s records that led back to Sonny’s money.

Sonny promised to take care of the situation and told Natalia to stay calm. She was relieved and said she still trusted him to get them out of the mess.

Kristina’s plan with Cody moves forward

Kristina visited Alexis and revealed she hired Cody to seduce Ava in order to break her connection with Ric. Alexis was shocked and called it reckless. Kristina believed it was the only option left.

Later, Cody visited Ava’s gallery, returning her sunglasses and striking up a conversation. He admired her artwork and showed interest, which Ava appreciated. After leaving, he met with Kristina and confirmed the plan was working. But he warned her that Ava was dangerous, and he’d need hazard pay.

Laura reassured Liz that she wasn’t to blame for Lucky’s departure. She invited her to dinner, and Liz agreed. Meanwhile, Ric asked Liz about Willow and expressed regret over the court ruling. Liz offered him comfort, and the two shared a quiet moment.

