General Hospital Spoilers: Will Brennan’s Cover-Up Save Josslyn From a Legal Nightmare?

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, February 21, promise a whirlwind of emotions as key characters face major turning points. Josslyn Jacks struggles to deal with the aftermath of shooting Cyrus Renault, while Jack Brennan offers her a way out. Meanwhile, Jason Morgan seeks peace with Drew Quartermaine, and Aiden Webber fears the worst for his father, Lucky Spencer.

At Cyrus Renault’s hideout, Josslyn remains in shock after shooting him dead. She reaches out to Brennan for help, debating whether to call the police. Brennan, experienced in handling delicate situations, offers an alternative—covering up the incident rather than involving law enforcement. With the authorities already tracking Cyrus’ last location, time is running out for Brennan and Josslyn to act.

Meanwhile, at General Hospital, Dante Falconeri discusses the ongoing chaos with Anna Devane, making it clear that while Cyrus may try to run, he won’t be able to hide for long. Jordan Ashford also begins digging into Cyrus’ past, which could lead her straight to the crime scene.

Elsewhere, Jason ambushes Drew at his new home, proposing a truce. However, Drew has been anything but reasonable lately, and tensions could rise instead of ease. Over at the hospital, Sasha Gilmore Corbin makes a confession—possibly revealing that Michael Corinthos is the real father of her baby.

Advertisement

As the drama unfolds, Aiden Webber panics, convinced that his father, Lucky Spencer, is dying. Laura Collins, Lulu Spencer, and Elizabeth Baldwin anxiously wait for updates while Portia Robinson fights to save Lucky’s life. Though Lucky ultimately survives, his family remains on edge, fearing what comes next.

With Brennan working to cover Josslyn’s tracks, Jason and Drew facing unresolved tensions, and Lucky fighting for his life, Friday’s GH episode promises major twists. Will Brennan’s plan keep Josslyn safe, or will the truth come out? Stay tuned as the drama unfolds.