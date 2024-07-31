General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Discover Who Erased the Evidence?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Wednesday, July 31, the drama intensifies as Carly searches for answers, Jason learns about Anna's latest theory, and Molly tries to mend fences with Kristina.

Anna Devane returns to Port Charles, ready to repay her debt to Jason Morgan. After Jason helped Anna warn Valentin Cassadine about the FBI, she feels indebted to him. Jason is relieved to be free along with Carly Spencer, especially since the incriminating recording has mysteriously vanished. He shares this development with Anna, who quickly forms a theory that Jack Brennan might be responsible for the recording’s disappearance.

Carly, on the other hand, seeks out Damian Spinelli for answers but learns he couldn’t delete the evidence for her. This leaves her questioning who could have intervened. With Jason updating her on Anna’s speculation, Carly might start suspecting Brennan’s involvement.

Meanwhile, Molly Lansing-Davis visits Kristina Corinthos-Davis to apologize and try to ease the tension between them. However, Kristina might see through Molly’s attempt, suspecting it’s another angle to get her to back off the baby issue.

Ava Jerome receives disappointing news from John “Jagger” Cates, who failed to provoke Sonny Corinthos into attacking him. Ava is also displeased about Carly’s newfound freedom but remains confident about her chances in the custody case. Kristina, however, is likely to be unhappy about being subpoenaed to testify regarding Sonny's confrontation with Dex Heller.

John has a proposal that could involve Ava, as their partnership might be the key to taking down Sonny. Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri warns his father, Sonny, that there will be consequences if he continues on his current path. Despite the warning, Sonny remains defiant, setting the stage for potential chaos and his possible arrest.

As the drama unfolds in Port Charles, Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital promises to be filled with intrigue, confrontations, and revelations. Fans will be on the edge of their seats as Carly searches for the truth, Anna shares her theories, and tensions rise among the Corinthos family. Don’t miss this captivating episode as the storyline continues to evolve.

