General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Use Marco to Take Down Sidwell?

On General Hospital this Wednesday, April 16, the drama intensifies in Port Charles as Sonny Corinthos uncovers a shocking connection, Jason Morgan gets down to business with a heated interrogation, and Drew Cain sets a new plan in motion. As old allies return and suspicious motives rise to the surface, the battle lines continue to shift.

Advertisement

At Elizabeth Baldwin’s home, Lucky Spencer’s return brings both levity and much-needed support. Joking that it’s all part of his “master plan,” Lucky commits to helping Elizabeth at home, finally relieving her from Nurse Amy Driscoll’s suffocating presence.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ashford reaches a turning point and tells Anna Devane that she can no longer turn a blind eye. Determined to pursue her risky strategy against Jenz Sidwell, Jordan charges ahead—even as Curtis Ashford warns her of potential danger, foreshadowing a bumpy road ahead.

Tracy Quartermaine finds herself intrigued by Sidwell’s charm and apparent common ground between them. Still, her instincts keep her cautious, knowing his reputation in Port Charles is anything but clean.

Back on the more dangerous end of town, Sonny stuns Diane Miller by revealing that Marco Rios is actually Sidwell’s son. While Diane is ready to fire him on the spot, Sonny proposes a different approach—keep Marco close and use him to gather intel on Sidwell’s next move.

Advertisement

Jason Morgan follows up with a tense interrogation at the law office, putting pressure on Marco for answers. Lucas Jones walks in on the confrontation—will he realize what’s really going on, or will Jason’s investigation remain under wraps for now?

With secret identities exposed, risky schemes brewing, and new power plays underway, the stakes in Port Charles have never been higher. As Sonny maneuvers to stay one step ahead and Jason closes in on the truth, all eyes are on Sidwell’s next move. Stay tuned—General Hospital promises more shockers just around the corner.