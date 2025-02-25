General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Prove His Innocence and Expose the Real Culprit?

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital is set to deliver high-stakes drama as Jason Morgan vows to prove he was framed for Cyrus Renault’s disappearance. Meanwhile, Drew Quartermaine issues a warning to Nina Reeves, and Carly Spencer puts Jack Brennan on notice. With secrets unraveling and tensions rising, GH fans won’t want to miss what’s next.

Jason finds himself at the center of a murder investigation after two hairs matching his DNA are discovered at Cyrus’ cabin. Despite swearing he was never there, Anna Devane remains skeptical. Determined to clear his name, Jason may push Anna and Harrison Chase to investigate further—or even seek an alibi from Drew. However, just because Drew could vouch for Jason doesn’t mean he will. Their complicated history could make Drew hesitant to help.

Elsewhere, Drew receives an unexpected visit from Nina. Still hopeful that Willow Corinthos will change her mind about living with him, Drew warns Nina that she can either support their relationship or risk losing her connection to Willow altogether. While Nina may consider exposing Drew’s past mistakes, she knows doing so could damage her own fragile bond with her daughter.

Meanwhile, Trina Robinson and Kai Taylor grow closer as they work on an art project together, reinforcing their budding connection. At the same time, Portia Robinson and Jordan Ashford discuss the latest on Cyrus, with Jordan struggling to believe he’s truly gone. The cleanup at the cabin suggests someone went to great lengths to cover their tracks, making the mystery even more intriguing.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Carly confronts Brennan about their relationship, warning that if this is just a casual fling, it needs to end. However, Brennan confesses that his feelings for Carly run deeper than he intended. This revelation comes with complications, as Brennan has secretly recruited Josslyn Jacks for the WSB and may have played a role in setting Jason up. With so many hidden agendas in play, Brennan could find himself in serious trouble.

As the week progresses, Josslyn storms into the police station, declaring Jason’s innocence with unwavering certainty. Her bold move will leave Anna questioning what Josslyn knows—and whether it could change the course of the entire investigation. With a life-altering choice looming for Josslyn and Jason racing to uncover the truth, General Hospital is setting the stage for a game-changing showdown.