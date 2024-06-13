General Hospital Spoilers: Will Kristina Keep the Baby?

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, June 13, reveal significant developments as Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) and Blaze aka Allison “Allie” Rogers (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) discuss their future, and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) confronts Heather Webber (Alley Mills).

Kristina will engage in a deep conversation with Blaze, who confesses she sometimes wishes they were having the baby together. Kristina admits she’s had the same thought but reminds Blaze of her promise to give the baby to Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow). Despite acknowledging the timing isn't right for a family with Blaze, Kristina entertains the possibility for the future. This situation could become more complex if Kristina and TJ's relationship faces further drama. Molly is trying to manage TJ’s anger, fearing Kristina might decide to keep the baby herself.

Meanwhile, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) and Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) continue to build their friendship, sharing personal insights. Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) seeks answers from Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) about Heather Webber’s case, prioritizing safety over fairness. Alexis also warns Adrian DeWitt (Dieterich Gray) to avoid challenging Laura Collins (Genie Francis) over sensational headlines.

Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) questions Laura about the potential release of Heather Webber, expressing concern over the repercussions given Heather’s past actions. Laura insists the cobalt poisoning issue necessitates a reevaluation of Heather's case, but Trina predicts dire outcomes if Heather is released.

At Pentonville, Curtis Ashford surprises Heather with a visit, introducing himself and confronting her about her impact on Trina. Heather may express a desire to make amends, but Curtis is likely to insist she accept her punishment and remain in prison. General Hospital spoilers suggest Curtis will have harsh words for Heather, setting the stage for a tense encounter.

As the residents of Port Charles navigate these emotional and challenging situations, General Hospital promises another gripping episode. Viewers will be keen to see if Kristina’s baby plans change and how Curtis’s confrontation with Heather unfolds. Stay tuned for all the dramatic twists and turns.

