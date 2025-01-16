General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow Confront Nina, and How Will Carly and Tracy’s Showdown Play Out?

On Thursday, January 16, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) will lose her patience with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros).

Nina’s efforts to mediate between Willow and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) won’t go as planned. Willow will accuse Nina of asking her to 'bow down' to Carly and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), leading to a heated confrontation.

Following the argument, Nina will confide in Ava Jerome (Maura West) about her struggles to repair her relationship with Willow. Meanwhile, Willow will share her frustrations with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard).

Though Chase will try to understand Willow’s concerns, he may encourage her to rethink cutting Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) parents out of his life while he recovers from his injuries.

Drama will also unfold at the Quartermaine mansion, where Carly will confront Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). Tracy recently sided with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), who doesn’t want to remove Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) from Michael’s care.

During their heated exchange, Tracy will remind Carly of her complicated past, stating, “That woman’s life was never the same the moment you set foot in this town.”

Tracy’s comments might refer to Monica or Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman). Carly, however, will fire back, arguing that the focus should be on supporting Michael through this difficult time.

Their confrontation will bring high stakes, as Carly believes Tracy’s interference is making an already challenging situation worse.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) will express fears about her and Chase’s fertility struggles.

The couple is undergoing tests after difficulties conceiving a child. Chase will remain hopeful, but Brook Lynn will struggle to match his optimism, worried that bad news could be on the horizon.

This storyline may also revisit Brook Lynn’s past, as complications from the baby she gave up for adoption as a teen could play a role in the couple’s current challenges. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Brook Lynn and Chase receive answers about their future as parents.

At General Hospital, Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) will bring a stuffed animal to Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup), who was injured during the PCU bowl game.

While teasing Kai about the gift’s sender, Stella will manage to keep him in good spirits. Kai’s optimism about his recovery might impress Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), who is expected to visit him soon.

Meanwhile, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) will confide in Giovanni Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) about his recent financial loss after betting on the same game.

Though Cody feels defeated, he may have a chance to recover through a new opportunity. A potential deal with Selina Wu (Lydia Look) could help him regain his footing.

