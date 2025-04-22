George Clooney REACTS Strongly After Donald Trump Calls Him ‘Fake Movie Actor’: ‘My Job is Not to Please…’

It seems that no matter how Donald Trump slams veteran star George Clooney, it will not affect him. During his latest conversation with Gayle King, the actor gave a fitting reply to being called a “fake movie actor” by the US President on Truth Social.

Clooney appeared on CBS Mornings to promote his Broadway debut on Good Night and Good Luck, during which King asked him about what Trump called him on the above-mentioned platform.

The Ocean's Eleven actor said that he did not “care.” The actor continued that he has known Trump for a long time. Clooney added, “My job is not to please the President of the United States. My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity.”

The performer stated about being aware of the idea that individuals “will not like that,” and that they will “criticize that.” Clooney furher told King that Elon Musk had “weighed in” about him. He added, “That is their right. It’s my right to say the other side.”

For the unversed, last year, Clooney published an op-ed for The New York Times. In that, the actor urged former US President Joe Biden, to step down as the Democratic nominee for president, as per Variety’s article.

Clooney had also mentioned that Biden has saved Democrats and he could do that once again by stepping down and giving Democrats a better chance at beating Trump, given Biden’s age, as per the report.

Trump took to Truth Social and stated, “So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act,” adding, He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are,” according to the publication’s report.

