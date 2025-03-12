'Grateful to Say Goodbye the Right Way’: Beth Behrs on The Neighborhood Finale After Not Having One For 2 Broke Girls

Beth Behrs is expressing her gratitude to CBS for renewing The Neighborhood for an eighth and final season, allowing the cast and crew to bid farewell in a way she didn’t get to with 2 Broke Girls.

Following the renewal announcement, Behrs took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the show’s journey and the significance of having closure.

“Most of my 20s were on 2 Broke Girls, almost all of my 30s were on The Neighborhood, and I’ll usher in my 40s as we end our story,” she wrote.

Behrs, who stars alongside Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold, and Cedric the Entertainer, emphasized how much it meant to her to have the chance to properly say goodbye to her character, Gemma.

Before joining The Neighborhood, Behrs was best known for playing Caroline Channing in 2 Broke Girls, which ran for six seasons before its abrupt cancellation in 2017.

Reflecting on her time on The Neighborhood, Behrs shared how the past seven years had been among the most impactful of her life.

“These have been some of the most memorable years of my life,” she noted, acknowledging the show’s resilience through major industry challenges.

“We made it through Covid, strikes, elections… and came out stronger,” Behrs wrote. “Forever grateful to our entire cast and crew. Here’s to the best season yet! Season 8, let’s gooooo.”

Advertisement

Behrs’ previous sitcom, 2 Broke Girls, co-starring Kat Dennings, was unexpectedly canceled by CBS in 2017 after six seasons. Despite being a popular show with a loyal fanbase, the network decided not to renew it, leaving fans and the cast without a proper send-off. The show, created by Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings, followed two struggling waitresses trying to build a cupcake business while navigating their financial hardships. The sudden cancellation left the series without a conclusion, making Behrs' opportunity to properly say goodbye on The Neighborhood even more meaningful.