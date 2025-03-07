Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 9 Recap: What Happened to Jo and Link’s Twins? Midseason Premiere’s Ending EXPLAINED

Grey's Anatomy returned from the winter hiatus for the back half of Season 21, resuming almost immediately after that jaw-dropping midseason finale.

With Lucas and pregnant Jo trapped in the convenience store massacre, the episode provided high-impact drama, suspenseful medical emergencies, and a close-call betrayal.

Bailey told Richard that Mika had resigned from the residency program, leaving Jules in disarray. Her anger resulted in a fatal error—during surgery on Damian, the convenience store robber, she did not strap him to the table. When the table tipped during surgery, he slid off, and Jules had to let Simone bear the brunt of Teddy's wrath.

As much as the experience of being shot was traumatizing, Lucas wanted to go back to work. A noisy sound, however, brought on a panic attack, confirming Ben's advice that he must undergo a psychological assessment before going back to work. Later, he was stable, even rekindling the romance with Simone.

Advertisement

Jo's bleeding was caused by stress, and a young physician suggested a cervical cerclage to safeguard her pregnancy. Link procrastinated, joking that he wanted an older doctor, saying, "Shouldn't we wait for someone born before TikTok?" But Jo firmly made the choice.

As Seattle was hit with a vicious heatwave, Blue sent Molly to his apartment to wait for him. After being off duty, he made a sincere confession to his amnesiac ex-fiancée, pleading with her to come back from California and pick him over Dave. His ardent plea could very well change her mind.

Meanwhile, Owen hurried Nora to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital when she was having abdominal pain. While hospitalized, she confessed her history of wanting him and almost kissed him. Though Owen said he had the same feelings, he omitted the specifics when he asked Teddy to check on Nora.

Advertisement

Teddy confronted Ben for not shutting Grey Sloan to trauma cases, which was a critical mistake. When he realized that the hospital did not have emergency procedures, Ben recommended that they establish a committee to solve the problem. Teddy reminded him that he was just a resident and therefore not in a place to determine policy.