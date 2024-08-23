Guillermo Del Toro Reveals His Experience Of Staying In ‘Most Haunted Room’ Of Hotel Built In 1800s While Filming Frankenstein: 'There’s Something Angry…’

Guillermo del Toro recently revealed some chilling details of his visit to Aberdeen, Scotland, where the acclaimed director is reportedly filming his upcoming science fiction horror film Frankenstein. In a series of tweets, The Shape of Water director shared his experience of staying in the "most haunted room" of a hotel built in the 1800s in Aberdeen. Read on further to know more details!



Guillermo del Toro recently shared a series of tweets on X (Twitter) in which he detailed his experience of staying in a 'haunted' hotel room in Aberdeen, Scotland, as he is shooting for Frankenstein there. In a post he shared on Tuesday, August 20, del Toro wrote, "Whilst in Aberdeen, I am staying in an old 1800’s hotel. I am in the Most Haunted room of it," before revealing that one of the producers, who had been staying in the same room, left in a hurry due to odd electrical and physical occurrences that frightened her.

The director noted that he would report if anything unusual happened during his stay. He then mentioned that he "always" stays in the "most haunted rooms" in hotels, but he had only experienced something "supernatural once."

In another post, he provided further updates to fans, sharing that nothing had happened yet, noting that the room felt "oppressive" and that he doesn't want to spend more time there. The director explained, "It may be a suggestion, but at this point, I kept it but am sleeping in another room — I need 6 hours of sleep to have a good shooting day — I'm stopping there early and late in the day — but something is in that room with me."

On Thursday, Guillermo del Toro tweeted that after filming wrapped for the day, he went into the room and felt something more than "just vibes." He described sensing "something angry and territorial" in the space, noting a "shred of rage." He also posted a picture of himself sitting in the room with the caption, "Trying for an EVP on my iPhone."

Meanwhile, Guillermo del Toro is filming his upcoming adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The movie features Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the monster and stars Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Felix Kammerer in supporting roles.