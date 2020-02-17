Hailey Baldwin rejoices as Justin Bieber shaves his moustache but mother Pattie Mallette has the best reaction

Justin Bieber has finally shaved off his controversial moustache and posted his 'Baby face Bieb' look on Instagram. The 25-year-old singer's wife Hailey Baldwin rejoiced over the end of the stache while his mother Pattie Mallette had the best reaction to her son's decision.

Justin Bieber has been making headlines for his album Changes, which has set the singer on a new route musically. Taking inspiration from his muse, Hailey Baldwin, JB goes back to his old romantic roots while adding a contemporary twist to it as well. Whether it be romantic ballads or sexy dance numbers, Justin has indeed put his heart and soul into making Changes. However, there was another reason as to why the 25-year-old singer was in the news and he has his 'moustache' to thank for that!

That's right! Bieber, who we are used to seeing with the clean-shaven look, decided to grow a stache that didn't leave his ladylove too impressed. While Beliebers will believe in anything their idol does, even they were a bit wary of his scruffy look. Now, much to the relief of Hailey, Justin has shaved off his moustache and shared his babyface look to the world via a handsome selfie on Instagram. In the selfie, the 'Mustashio', as the Second Emotion singer nicknamed his stache was long gone and what we got in return was 'Baby face Bieb.'

Check out Justin Bieber's clean-shaven look as he bids adieu to Mustashio below:

Justin wrote, "I shaved. MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time."

Hailey and Justin's mother Pattie Mallette took to the comments section to reveal the joy they felt on the happy news. While Hailey commented, "yeeeeee" with a heart struck emoticon, Pattie quipped, "Ya praise God."

Check out Hailey Baldwin and Pattie Mallette's reaction to Justin Bieber's baby face look below:

Credits :Instagram

