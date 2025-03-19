Hailey Rhode Bieber Seeks Legal Action Against Trolls Amid Divorce Rumors With Husband Justin Bieber: REPORT

Hailey Rhode Bieber has had enough of the online haters who have been targeting her and her husband, Justin Bieber. As per new reports, the highly acclaimed model is now seeking legal action against the commentators and those who are trying to make a bad impression of her.

As per a report by TMZ, Hailey Bieber is seeking a legal way to fight back against these people who have false narratives.

Insiders who spoke to the outlet stated that her move came following a disgusting claim that suggested Hailey was a bully and even called her a stalker. For those who do not know, this is the first time that Hailey Bieber is seeking legal action.

In a recent act of spreading rumors about Hailey Bieber, a 7-part series was launched on YouTube that stated she stalked the singer Justin Bieber and then used her contacts to make him her husband.

This comes following another claim that Hailey Bieber had liked a video, which apparently was a mean post about Selena Gomez, who is Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, and her finance, Benny Blanco.

As per the insider who spoke to TMZ, although Hailey Bieber had not taken a huge step like she is going to soon, in the past, the Rhodes founder was sick of false narratives and hateful comments.

Although she has been dodging these acts online for many years, Hailey Bieber will try something new and possibly hire an attorney to go after the blogger targeting her and her family, as per the source.

This new move comes as she has now become a mother. For those who are unversed, Hailey Bieber recently welcomed a son, Jack, with Justin Bieber. The pair was even targeted by rumors stating they were considering a divorce.

As per sources, Hailey Bieber had recently reached out to the attorney of Pitt Bull, Lisa Moore, who even represented Cardi B during her defamation case against the blogger Tasha K.