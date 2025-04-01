Everything We Know About Hailey Bieber's Instagram Glitch That Caused Him to Unfollow Husband Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are making headlines after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the runway model had unfollowed her husband on a social media platform.

However, the sources close to the couple clarified that all was good in the duo’s paradise and that the musician had briefly deactivated his account. The Peaches crooner did reactivate, causing a glitch because of which his name did not appear on the Rhode owner’s follower list.

In a conversation with TMZ, the sources revealed that the glitch not only affected Hailey but also the singer’s fans. The name of Bieber will not be seen in any of his followers’ lists.

What was just a minor Instagram glitch left the fans of Hailey and Justin worried that they might be on the verge of separation. However, in the previous weeks, the couple shut down the divorce rumors by releasing a new bunch of pictures together and baby Jack Blues.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the pair has faced breakup rumors. Back in January, too, the duo had to clap back at the news of them parting ways, right after becoming parents to their first son.

Taking to his Instagram account, the musician shared a message, which read, "SOMEONE WENT ON MY ACCOUNT AND UNFOLLOWED MY WIFE.” He continued to add, "S**T IS GETTING SUSS OUT HERE."

Amid the rumors, the new parents in town have been enjoying each other’s company. The pair was spotted enjoying a sushi dinner date last week in West Hollywood before heading to Disneyland.

According to the sources close to the couple, all things have been well between the Baby singer and his wife.

