Hailey Bieber Reveals if She Unfollowed Husband Justin Bieber Amid Marital Dispute Rumors: 'Hope This Helps'

Hailey Bieber has broken her silence over allegations of unfollowing Justin Bieber on social media, signaling marital woes. Fans speculated that their marriage might be on the rocks.

The speculations increased when the 28-year-old model and Rhode founder seemingly unfollowed the 31-year-old singer on Instagram. Upon seeing the singer missing from Hailey's followings list, netizens were quick to pick up on the change, which sparked new breakup rumors.

To set things straight, Hailey went on TikTok to deny the rumors, calling the situation a technical issue. She assured her followers that she did not unfollow Justin, and the pair's social media bond was shortly reinstated.

Hailey wrote in a comment, "It’s a glitch. Didn’t unfollow him. Hope this helps!"

This comes after a similar incident in January when Justin's Instagram account temporarily glitched and unfollowed his wife, causing fans to think the couple was facing marital disputes.

However, Justin later explained the temporary account problems as hacking. Even with the explanation, public scrutiny of their relationship continues to be high.

A recent Radar Online report indicated the couple had been experiencing tremendous trouble. The source reported that Hailey was annoyed by Justin's behavior, which had been described as childish and hard to handle.

In a bid to fix their problems, the couple had reportedly been attending therapy to solve their differences and fortify their relationship. Hailey's representative said to the outlet that Hailey is still committed to resolving their issues.

The outlet's source said, "This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn't ready to give up. With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with the adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed. Getting some guidance makes perfect sense."

Rumors about the couple's relationship have continued since last year, with occasional speculations of tension. Even recent reports had indicated that Justin's mood swings could be because of his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez's engagement to producer Benny Blanco, who had been a frequent collaborator and close friend of the Baby singer.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber currently seem to be concentrating on getting professional advice and focusing on parenting despite continued public scrutiny.

