Halle Bailey Reflects On Motherhood After Giving Birth To Son Halo: 'It Was Such A Beautiful Experience...'

Halle Bailey recently opened up about her journey in the Hollywood film industry after welcoming her first child, a baby boy named Halo, with her boyfriend, Darryl Dwayne Granberry (DDG). The American singer and actress revealed that the industry's unrealistic postpartum standards do not affect her.

Bailey also shared her experience filming her forthcoming Universal Pictures‘ untitled coming-of-age project months after giving birth to her son. Read on further to know more details!

Hailey Bailey reflects on motherhood after giving birth to son Halo

Halle Bailey is currently making headlines for her latest project, a coming-of-age musical reportedly directed by The Green Hornet's Michel Gondry and produced by singer Pharrell Williams. Bailey recently spoke with ET on the 2024 ESPY Awards red carpet, where she revealed her experience filming this movie months after giving birth to her first child, Halo.

She said that working on the project after becoming a mother was a beautiful experience because it made her feel "empowered," noting that it reassured her that she could still pursue her passions and be herself while also embracing the role of being a mother, which brought her a lot of joy and made her feel "good."

ALSO READ: Halle Bailey Gets Tattoo In Honor Of Son Halo On First Mother's Day; Shares Never-Before-Seen Clip On Instagram

The Little Mermaid actress was further asked if she would give any advice to all the moms out there who want to be with their kids but also want to live up to their dreams, to which she replied by saying that she would say like, "Enjoy all of it and don't let yourself drown." The 24-year-old actress added that all mothers should remember their uniqueness and follow their dreams.

Advertisement

She also shared that she does not feel pressured or influenced by unrealistic expectations placed on women's bodies and appearances after giving birth. Bailey said that having supportive women around her has been comforting, as they encourage her to take her time and remind her that everything is fine.



Halle Bailey reveals she suffered from 'severe' postpartum depression after the birth of Halo

In April of this year, Halle Bailey opened up about how she suffered from 'severe' postpartum depression after welcoming her son Halo in December 2023. According to the outlet, Bailey shared a video of herself on Snapchat, in which she discussed how her postpartum depression relates to her challenges with body image after becoming a mother.

She said, "Halo is a miracle. He is perfect. He is beautiful. When I look at him, I cry because of how special he is." The actress expressed that the only thing that's been "hard" for her has been adjusting to feeling comfortable in her own body after giving birth, noting that she feels like a "completely different person" when she looks in the mirror.