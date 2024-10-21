Happy Birthday Andrew Scott: When Ripley Star Revealed THIS Aspect Of His Role In Netflix Series Left Him 'Terrified'

Andrew Scott has always impressed with his charming yet intimidating screen presence. The Irish actor, born on October 21, 1976, has taken on some eye-opening roles in both movies and series, and he recently turned 48. He once opened up about a role that truly terrified him.

Scott is well-known for his portrayal of Jim Moriarty in Sherlock, but he also took on the role of Tom Ripley in the Netflix miniseries Ripley. While this performance is considered one of his most chilling, it was also one of the most challenging for the 1917 actor.

Appearing on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Andrew Scott divulged that for more than 15% of his on-screen time, playing the titular character, he had to speak authentic Italian.

In the April 5, 2024, episode, All of Us Strangers actor Andrew Scott described the role of Tom Ripley as "genuinely terrifying," noting that it required him to be "good at speaking Italian."

He elaborated, saying, "So, I’m an Irishman playing an American speaking Italian, but I’m also an Irishman playing an American imitating another American, speaking Italian."

Portraying Tom Ripley in the Netflix series was "a lot" for Scott, who admitted that it was a matter of "one's own pride" to ensure he got it right.

During the aforementioned episode, Andrew Scott even joked that the role still makes him nervous, while he was even seen assuring himself that it’s all over now.

Talking about his character and how its portrayal was a tough one to depict, the Saving Private Ryan star stressed, “I love the fact that, of course, Tom is so talented that he would be good at speaking in Italy. So that was an added pressure.”

Advertisement

However, the critics and the audience who instantly became fans of the show went on to praise Scott’s on-screen skills and talent, calling it "mesmerizing," "phenomenal,” and “transcendent.”

Andrew Scott has also been widely appreciated for playing Moriarty in Sherlock Holmes alongside the legendary Benedict Cumberbatch as well as Martin Freeman and some more great actors.

The star even amazed his followers by portraying the character of The Priest in Fleabag alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

ALSO READ: Pressure: Kerry Condon Roped In For Upcoming D-Day Movie Alongside Andrew Scott And Brendan Fraser; DEETS Inside