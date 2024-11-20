Happy Birthday Joe Biden: A Look At Former US President's Personal Life; Wife Jill Biden, Daughter Naomi And Son Hunter

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Joe Biden will be turning 82 today (November 20). The former president who guided the USA with his sheer intelligence and decision-making skills has had a tough life and one that taught him a lot. Let’s get to know what his previous life has been like.

Joe Biden is a kid born to Catherine Eugenia Jean Biden and Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. While his father was a car salesman, his mother was a homemaker.

The former president of the United States graduated from law school at Syracuse University. This was the place where he had met his first wife, Neilia Hunter back in 1966.

The first wife of Joe Biden was a teacher from Pennsylvania. Both Joe and Neilia settled in Delaware, where they started a family together. The couple welcomed three children, Joseph R. Biden III also known as Beau, Robert Hunter Biden, and Naomi Christina Biden.

The year 1972 turned out to be the most tragic one for Biden, as in a car accident, both Neilia and the one-year-old Naomi lost their lives in the month of December. This had left Joe Biden completely heartbroken, that too during the period when he was just beginning his career in politics.

Back then Joe Biden was 29 years old and had been recently elected as the U.S. Senator from Delaware. However, the conditions made him step away from his political venture. This was also the time when his sons, Beau and Hunter supported him strongly.

Joe Biden shared a warm bond with his late son Beau, who followed in his father's footsteps and became a lawyer, also stepping into politics. Per reports, he played a big role in Joe Biden’s life following the death of his mother and sister.

Beau was the Attorney General for Delaware, until his untimely death back in 2015. Beau passed away from brain cancer at the age of 46.

Talking about Hunter Biden, he is the second son of Joe Biden. While he is admired for being a businessman and attorney he has been surrounded with controversies. Hunter Biden has always been in the headlines for his addictions, while the media also used his business dealings to attack his father.

It was in 1977 when Joe tied the knot with Jill Tracy Jacobs, a schoolteacher from Pennsylvania. The couple welcomed Ashley Blazer Biden in 1981.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

