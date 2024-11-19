President Joe Biden’s Visit To Amazon Rainforest Turns Into A Sensational Meme On The Internet; SEE Here

Joe Bidden who stepped back from the Presidential race this year, is enjoying leisure by doing “sidequests” like visiting the Amazon rainforest. The former president visited Brazil to sign an International Conservation Day proclamation to contribute efforts to protect the forest from climate change.

During his visit, Biden stood at the presidential podium to address the press while the reporters huddled together before him on a tiny dirty path. However, after completing his speech he turned around and seemingly disappeared into the forest, eventually prompting a hilarious uproar on the internet. Netizens chimed in with hysterical reactions to the now-viral clip. "He’s really doing all the side quests now that he can retire," a user wrote on X (formally Twitter).

"Me on my way to see Wicked on November 22," another quipped. Another captioned the video as if it were a movie conclusion. "And he was never seen again..." this user joked.

"Why it look like they released the MF back into the wild," one user mentioned. Another user pointed out the irony that this video became an internet sensation after the presidential election concluded and Donald Trump emerged as the winner. “Months before his term ends, he just walks into the rainforest and is never seen again," the user added.

One user quipped about the video referring to the Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney starer film Madame Web. "President Biden was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died," the user wrote.

According to The Washington Post, Biden retreated to the White House and watched the recent elections with his small circle of family and close advisors. Despite dominating the politician scenario, Biden stepped out of the race after a failed public assassination attempt at Trump. Although Kamala Harris was promoted as a strong contender in the elections and had support from Hollywood’s A-list celebs, Trump emerged as a winner with one-sided votes.