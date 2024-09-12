Happy Birthday Sydney Sweeney: Exploring Her Top 10 Movies And TV Shows As Actress Turns 27

A prominent actor of the new generation, Sydney Sweeney is always challenging herself by playing breakthrough characters. Ruling both TV and film with works like Euphoria and Anyone But You, she had engraved her name on the list of elite stars of Hollywood. From Cassie to Pippa, Sweeney never failed to impress with her onscreen presence. On her 27th birthday, we are looking through her top 10 performances. Let’s get into it!

10. Clementine (2019)

A Lara Gallagher directorial, most of Clementine’s plot centers around two women’s romantic relationship. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. The girl named Karen (Otmara Marrero) meets another girl, Lana (Sydney Sweeney) while going through a tough phase in her romantic life.

Unexpectedly, the two begin a complicated but fascinating relationship. While the overall movie plot was a mixed bag of good and boring, Sweeney’s performance impressed the critics and fans alike.

9. Nocturne (2020)

Sydney Sweeney's performance in the eerie drama Nocturne was particularly captivating. Her character, Julie, is a jealous and spiteful pianist with an extremely cold attitude toward her sister's exceptional musical talent. Julie aspires to attend the same elite music school as her sister.

Driven by dark desires, which are fueled by the demonic presence of a former piano student, Julie spirals into a dangerous rivalry with her sister. Sweeney's portrayal of the character's descent into envy and obsession is phenomenal.

8. The Voyeurs (2021)

The Voyeurs follows the story of Pippa (Sydney Sweeney) and Thomas (Justice Smith), a couple who have recently moved into an apartment that Pippa was particularly excited about. Soon after moving in, they realize they can see inside the apartment building across the street.

The couple begins spying on the people living in the neighboring apartment, only to be horrified by the shocking truth they uncover as the film reaches its thrilling conclusion. Sweeney's rise to prominence is clearly evident in her standout performance.

7. Sharp Objects (2018)

Adapted from the novel by Gillian Flynn, Sharp Objects is an HBO miniseries consisting of 8 episodes. Sydney Sweeney’s character, Alice, meets Camille, played by Amy Adams, in a mental hospital. Both characters are self-harming patients at the facility.

Although Sweeney played a supporting role, her portrayal was pivotal in highlighting the turbulence of Camille's upbringing, shaped by a variety of emotional triggers. Despite this not being one of Sweeney’s earliest roles, she delivered an exceptional performance that contributed to her career's rapid rise.

6. Night Teeth (2021)

The vampire-horror movie Night Teeth presents a theme of demonic characters hidden behind angelic beauty. Sydney Sweeney and Megan Fox starred as two leading vampires, though the film took a less graphic approach to the genre. However, audiences were surprised to find that both actresses had only a few minutes of screen time, despite being marketed as leads.

Although the film was somewhat confusing, the actors' fierce outfits certainly caught viewers' attention. This role further illustrates how Sydney Sweeney continues to explore a wide range of genres in her career, never shying away from playing unconventional characters.

5. Reality (2023)

Next, Sydney Sweeney takes on the role of real-life American Air Force veteran and former NSA translator, Reality Winner. Accused of leaking sensitive information to the Russians, her character faces significant turmoil.

In this Tina Satter-directed film, much of the dialogue is based on the actual FBI transcript from Reality's formal interrogation.Widely considered one of Sweeney’s best performances, her portrayal garnered critical acclaim and helped the film receive positive feedback.

4. Everything Sucks (2018)

Set in 1996, this TV show revolves around a group of high school students who aren't exactly the most popular. The drama club, along with other students from the audio-visual department, comes together to produce a film for their school presentation.

Although Sweeney isn't the main character, he shines in his role as a theater student and becomes the love interest of one of the leading female characters. Unfortunately, fans were left disheartened when the show was canceled after only one season.

3. Euphoria (2019-)

Cassie Howard, from Euphoria, is arguably Sydney Sweeney's most popular character. Cassie is a beautiful girl at school who has endured painful experiences in her life, including a strained relationship with her father. She was initially a close friend to Maddy (Alexa Demie), but the drama escalates in Season 2 when she begins a secret sexual relationship with Nate (Jacob Elordi), Maddy's ex-boyfriend.

The iconic scene featuring Maddy and Cassie's confrontation went viral on social media, sparking a debate among fans over whether they were "Team Maddy" or "Team Cassie." Ultimately, it all comes down to one thing: how outstanding Sweeney's performance was. This role brought her widespread recognition and has likely been a major breakthrough in her acting career.

2. The White Lotus (2021)

Olivia Mossbacher, Sweeny's character in this HBO series, is entitled and cruel. The actress plays this role with great depth, demonstrating the versatility of her skills as an actor. The story revolved around a large cast of characters that stayed at the Lotus Inn, a luxurious resort.

Numerous circumstances play significant roles in these individuals' lives as they face an unexpected ending. Sweeney only appeared in season one. The series received good reviews, notably Sweeney’s portrayal.

1. Anyone But You (2023)

In the contemporary romantic comedy Anyone But You, Sydney Sweeney plays Bea and Glen Powell plays Ben. After their wonderful date in the evening, when the next morning Bea leaves without telling, Ben ends up saying some-not-so-good-stuff about her to his friend, little did he know that Bea heard all of it.

But they were forced to interact after both of their sisters got engaged and planned a destination wedding in Australia. Their chemistry in this movie was exceptional, and Sweeney’s versatility gained her much love for her performance. This movie is the best romantic getaway for the upcoming holiday season.

