Sydney Sweeney's new film Eden, directed by Ron Howard, had its global debut at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night. Stars and crew were present, but the screening was cut short due to a medical emergency during the show.

The screening started around 5:45 p.m. local time, and the EW team saw some commotion on the bottom level of the theater right after a scene involving childbirth, at around 7 p.m. The lights came on, and multiple persons were observed escorting a person out of the venue.

On the other hand, EW reports that while the movie was stopped on the large screen, Sweeney and co-stars Jude Law, Ana de Armas, and Daniel Brühl can be seen observing the scene with worry from their upstairs balcony.

Attendees were informed that the screening had been postponed due to a medical emergency by a TIFF staff member. Shortly after the person was taken from the venue, the film resumed, and the rest of the event and Q&A proceeded according to schedule. Meanwhile, at the time this story was written, the details of the unwell person were unknown.

Eden, which is based on true events, tells the story of two morally grounded Europeans (Law and Kirby) who seek a new life on a previously uninhabited island in the Galápagos, only to discover that hell is other people. Nothing will try their resolve more than having to live among desperate neighbors who are capable of stealing, lying, and worse when they come across other island settlers.

Eden is one of the top films at the Toronto Film Festival, which started on September 5 and runs through September 15. It is produced by Howard, Brian Grazer, Karen Lunder, Stuart Ford, William M. Connor, and Patrick Newall.

Toby Wallace, Richard Roxburgh, Daniel Brühl, Vanessa Kirby, Jude Law, Ana de Armas, and Felix Kammerer are the film's stars. There isn't yet a distributor for the film in the United States, but Amazon Prime will release it in Canada.

