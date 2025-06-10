Did Nick Frost Agree With JK Rowling's Problematic Opinions? Actor Responds Post-Harry Potter Casting Backlash

Nick Frost, who is set to play Hagrid in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, has spoken out about the backlash he received for working on the project alongside author J.K. Rowling. In a new interview with The Observer, the actor made it clear that his views on trans rights are not in line with Rowling’s.

Advertisement

J.K. Rowling, who created the Harry Potter universe, has faced ongoing criticism in recent years over her comments on gender identity, which many consider anti-trans. Despite this, she remains closely involved with the HBO reboot as an executive producer. HBO chief Casey Bloys previously confirmed that Rowling was very involved in the process of choosing the creative team.

Nick Frost, known for his roles in Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, said he had to disable comments on his Instagram post announcing his casting due to the strong reactions from trans rights activists. “She’s allowed her opinion and I’m allowed mine,” Frost told The Observer. “They just don’t align in any way, shape, or form.”

Here’s what Nick Frost said about the backlash

When asked if he was concerned the debate over Rowling’s views might overshadow the new Harry Potter series, Frost replied, “I don’t know. But maybe it shouldn’t blow over? We shouldn’t just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves.”

Advertisement

Frost’s comments come as the Harry Potter reboot prepares to begin production. The series, which aims to retell the story of the original books with a new cast, has already drawn attention due to Rowling’s involvement.

What about other Harry Potter stars?

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the original Harry Potter films, recently shared a different perspective. Speaking to Variety at the Tony Awards in New York, Felton said the controversy surrounding Rowling hasn’t changed how he feels about the franchise.

“The only thing I always remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world, here I am in New York, and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than ‘Potter,’” Felton said. “And she’s responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful.”

As the new Harry Potter series moves forward, the debate around Rowling’s public statements and involvement continues to stir reactions from both fans and cast members. While Frost is clear that his beliefs don’t match Rowling’s, others in the Harry Potter universe remain appreciative of her work.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did JK Rowling's Controversial Remarks STOP Tom Felton From Taking on Draco Malfoy Role Again? Actor Reveals