Hayley Joel Osment Steps Out With Sister Emily Osment After Her Divorce Settlement With Jack Anthony; REPORT

It appears that Hayley Joel Osment isn't shy about expressing his support for family members, especially when it comes to his sister Emily Osment, who reportedly settled her divorce from ex-spouse Jack Anthony on March 10.

As per TMZ’s article, the legal documents point out that the Pretty Smart actress filed for divorce on March 7, where irreconcilable differences were mentioned as the reason behind ending the marriage. The documents also mentioned December 7 as the date of separation and that both of the parties had signed a prenuptial agreement before they walked down the aisle.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, it was revealed that Emily and Jack, who exchanged vows last October, had reached a settlement in their divorce. They were in agreement for waving their rights to spousal support.

As per E! News, the brother-sister duo were spotted out hours after the actress settled her divorce with Jack Anthony. The Osments kept it causal with their outfits. It seems that Haley, as a brother, is truly fulfilling his duties.

In a conversation with E! News back in August, he shared, “We definitely have tried to help each other as much as we can. The actor added that his sister, Emily, “forged her own path, and her comedy career has been pretty incredible.”

That was not it! Hayley also expressed that witnessing his sibling's success in Hollywood made him “really happy for her and proud of her,” adding, “It's fun that we both get to still be doing this after starting as children.”

Both the siblings started out in Hollywood as child actors and have impressed the audience with various projects. Hayley has starred in The Sixth Sense, Pay It Forward, Entourage, Forrest Gump, and many more memorable projects.

On the other hand, Emily made an imprint in the minds of viewers by featuring in Hannah Montana, Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, and Young & Hungry, among others.