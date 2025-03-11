Brandi Glanville of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Begs for Help After ‘Face Melts Away’ from Unexplained Parasite 'Eating' It Away

Brandi Glanville is seeking help as she continues to struggle with a serious health condition that has left her face disfigured. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a concerning update on X (formerly Twitter) on March 8, describing painful lumps and an 'oily, foul-tasting drainage' from her face that she says is damaging her teeth, reports People.

“I have painful lumps,” she wrote. “One in my jaw bone area, one on the side of my neck, and one in the back of my neck.” She also mentioned experiencing chills, swollen lymph nodes, and ongoing discomfort. However, doctors at Kaiser have reportedly told her she is “fine,” leaving her frustrated and desperate for answers.

Glanville has been vocal about her struggles for months, previously stating that she believes she has an unknown “parasite” in her face. She has spent over USD 70,000 on treatments and has visited multiple doctors, but no one has been able to identify the exact cause of her symptoms.

On March 6, she admitted that she has been struggling both physically and emotionally. “I've been faking it, I'm f---ing miserable,” she said. She also revealed that her best friend has been in the ICU for two weeks, adding to her stress. “My face is worse than ever. It’s literally melted away.”

Glanville said that when she was treated with IV antibiotics and antifungal medication at Cedars-Sinai, her condition improved, but she couldn’t afford to continue the treatment. “I was forced to see doctors outside my insurance because the doctors at Kaiser had no clue,” she explained.

In her search for answers, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned to Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow for help. She recently underwent biopsies on her neck and face, which ruled out cancer, but she is still waiting for full test results, which could take up to six weeks. Dubrow has praised her for her strength and is committed to finding the cause of her symptoms.

Despite trying multiple treatments, Glanville says nothing has provided a lasting solution. She claims that she can feel the unidentified “parasite” moving in her face, describing it as “tiny bubbles bursting” on her skin. “I feel like it’s s---ing or having babies in my face,” she said.

After seeing numerous doctors and receiving no clear diagnosis, Glanville admits she is losing hope. “I’m not getting my hopes up anymore,” she said.