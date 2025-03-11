Here’s How Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift’s First Public Date Since His Super Bowl Loss Went: Low Key, Close and Warm

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently went on to dinner after a very long time. The past few days of the couple were super tiring as they had to go through a lot after the loss of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per Page Six, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted together approaching their getaway car. The highly acclaimed couple who also happens to be the “IT” couple of current times had gone on a dinner date, in Park City, Utah.

For those who do not know, both the Look What You Made Me Do artist and Travis Kelce are known to keep their romantic life private, however, they were recently seen exiting a restaurant quickly, while spending a sweet time together, according to a video that was shared by DeuxmOi on March 10, 2025.

Per reports, the I Knew You Were Trouble artist and Travis Kelce were seen being escorted toward their SUV by security. It was a snowy outing for the couple, which reportedly took place last week.

Talking about their outfits, Taylor Swift was seen wearing a warm long coat, which she donned with Black boots. Meanwhile, the NFL star was seen wearing a striped jacket and matching pants.

Having the Chivalry in him, Travis Kelce made sure that his girlfriend, whom he had been dating for almost a year and a half, sat safely in their car. After the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart singer got into the vehicle, the NFL player too went inside after her.

The couple's getaway vehicle was a white Range Rover. For those who don't know, the recent outing of the celebrity couple happens to be the first joint sighting after the tight end lost in the recently held Super Bowl. The loss in question occurred on February 9, 2025.