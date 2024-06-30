'Here’s To The Ladies Who Lunch': Gilmore Girls Stars Lauren Graham And Kelly Bishop Reunite For Memorable Reunion

Lauren Graham recently reunited with her popular comedy-drama television series Gilmore Girls co-star Kelly Bishop. Graham had played the role of Bishop's (Emily) daughter Lorelai in the series from 2000 to 2007. The two again reprised their respective roles for the Netflix revival of the series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

The show has continued to captivate the audience with its relatable, unforgettable characters and funny dialogues. Graham recently shared an adorable selfie with her former on-screen mother as they possibly reunited for a lunch date. Read on further to know more details!

Gilmore Girls stars Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop reunite for a mini-reunion

Lauren Graham starred as fiercely independent Lorelai Gilmore in the CW's popular series Gilmore Girls for seven seasons. The series became a hit because of its all-star cast performance and relatable dialogues. Kelly Bishop, who had depicted the character of Graham's mother in the series, recently reunited with her former co-star for a memorable reunion.

Graham recently took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with her former co-star Bishop as they reunited for a sweet reunion. In the photo, the Bad Santa movie actress is seen in a blue coat, matching bucket hat, sunglasses, and a striped shirt.

Meanwhile, Bishop is wearing a black jacket and sunglasses. The two looked beautiful as they posed for a selfie during their possible lunch date.

The Pacifier movie actress captioned the post, "Here’s to the ladies who lunch. #Kelly." As soon as she put up the post, fans of the duo rushed to the comments section and expressed their thoughts on their reunion.

One fan commented, "Friday night dinners have resumed?!"—referring to the weekly dinner dates that character Lorelai and her daughter Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) shared with Emily (Bishop) and her husband Richard Gilmore (played by the late actor Edward Herrmann) in the show. Another wrote, "OMG THE GILMORE GIRLS."

It has been years since the series aired, and even now, the entire cast of Amy Sherman-Palladino's series often reminisces about their time on the show.

Lauren Graham revealed that Gilmore Girls wasn't that famous when it initially aired

Lauren Graham previously appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed how her CW series, Gilmore Girls, became more popular after it started streaming on Netflix. Graham shared that the show is now way more popular, noting that it wasn't that "popular [when it originally aired]."

She noted that at that time, they "were on opposite Friends," so people didn't know about their show. "It was like a miracle every year we got picked up. The people who liked it liked it, but it wasn't a big hit. It's crazy. New generations keep watching it," Graham added.

Meanwhile, Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life are available for streaming on Netflix.