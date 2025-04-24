Penn Badgley Reveals Gossip Girl Helped Him Through Financial Struggles Early in His Career: ‘I Was Close to Being Broke’

Penn Badgley, best known for his role as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, recently shared a candid glimpse into his early struggles in Hollywood. On the April 23 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the actor revealed that long before the fame and success, he was nearly broke — despite being financially independent from the age of 15.

Starting his acting career at just 12 years old with roles in The Young and the Restless and other television projects, Badgley explained how he quickly took on adult responsibilities. “I was financially independent by 15,” he said, noting he wasn’t always the main provider, but he felt the need to support his parents from a young age.

By 20, after nearly a decade in the industry, Badgley was worn out. He described being disillusioned with Hollywood and initially turned down the role of Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl. “That’s your whole life,” he said of starting work so young. “I had a tiredness about me at 20 that I think is not typical for a 20-year-old.”

Despite his hesitation, Badgley eventually accepted the role — largely due to financial pressure. “I was close to broke,” he admitted. “The future was a real unknown and I think the stakes [were] high.” He also expressed a strong desire to move to New York, where the show was based, which helped solidify his decision.

Badgley went on to appear in all six seasons of the hit series, which skyrocketed his fame but also shaped how he was perceived in the industry. On Call Her Daddy, he acknowledged that the character of Dan has come to define much of his public persona, even years later. “I will still be answering questions about this show I decided to do when I was 20,” he said, reflecting on its long-lasting impact.

He also opened up about the emotional toll of being so closely associated with his character. “What people seemed to think of Dan seemed to be what people thought of me,” he said, admitting that while he didn’t lose himself in the role, it still deeply affected him.

Today, with a successful run as Joe Goldberg on Netflix’s You and a deeper understanding of his identity, Badgley looks back on Gossip Girl as both a turning point and a challenge. “It sets you on a certain track that you have to resist… or it takes you on its ride,” he shared.

