Sophia Bush's Partner Thought She Was Straight When Actress Asked Her Out; Deets Inside

Sophia Bush is in a splendid relationship with her soulmate Ashlyn Harris. In a recent interview, Bush opened up about what Harris thought when she first asked her out. Speaking on the Work in Progress podcast, Bush revealed that Harris thought she was straight when she first asked her out. The couple started dating in October 2023 after Bush’s friends told her Harris was looking for a partner. Since then, the couple has been in a beautiful relationship.

Sophia Bush reveals Ashlyn Harris’s reaction after she asked her out

Sophia Bush discusses how her romance with Ashlyn Harris began. On the most recent episode of her Work in Progress podcast, Bush, who began dating the former USWNT player in October 2023, recounted what it was like to ask the athlete out for the first time.

In her podcast, she said her friends were trying to set Harris up with someone, and she was like, if she's ready to date, she's going out with her. Later on, Bush revealed Harris' reaction and said, “She even said to me, ‘Hold the phone. I always assumed you were straight?!' And I was like, 'I always assumed you were happy. But, like, we are both single. What are we doing?"

Meanwhile, in August 2023, the actress applied for divorce from entrepreneur Grant Hughes after 13 months of marriage. In September 2023, Harris filed for divorce from his ex-wife and fellow soccer pro Ali Krieger.

Sophia Bush revealed what inspired her to come out as queer women

Sophia Bush has revealed what drove her to come out as LGBT officially. The One Tree Hill alum revealed she was queer and in a relationship with former US soccer player Ashlyn Harris in an essay published in Glamour. On Thursday, July 18, she chatted with Nico Tortorella on her Work in Progress podcast, where she explained why she opened out about her connection with Harris.

The Chicago PD actor explained that part of her choice was to avoid people making conclusions about her sexuality before she had the opportunity to tell the world on her own terms. Bush remarked. "What prompted me to make the decision was the realization that we had entered a post-factual vacuum. So I was like, 'What I'm going to do is sit and just sit and wait, but eventually what I'm going to do is establish very strongly but gently what's genuine, because it matters to me.”

She then continued, adding she didn't appreciate it personally, but what really frightened her in terms of the public nature of it? The nature of it was this: so vitriolic and so violent and so ugly, what's this going to do to a young queer girl in Ohio or Alabama? Who sees what the internet is doing to people who she perceives to have a lot more power than her?

