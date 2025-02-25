Holland Trailer: Nicole Kidman’s Nancy Vandergroot Puts On Idealistic Facade Amid Hiding Dark Secrets in Upcoming Prime Video Thriller

Nicole Kidman showcases her versatility by taking on challenging roles in her career. Following the success of her film Baby Girl, the actress has donned the character of Nancy Vandergroot, who puts on an idealistic facade in the upcoming Prime Video thriller Holland.

The streaming platform dropped the trailer of the movie, where the actress plays the role of a teacher and a homemaker, balancing the needs and lives of her husband and children.

However, not everything is as it seems. Under the facade put on for the world, Vandergroot and her colleague, portrayed by Gael Garcia Bernal, discover that their lives have been an illusion.

Meanwhile, secrets about Vandergroot's husband, portrayed by Matthew Macfadyen, have also been appearing on the surface.

In one of the scenes of the trailer, Kidman is heard saying, "It might seem like we have everything all together," but "right under the surface, it's like we're being strangled."

She further says, "This comes out; our life is ruined." Ahead of the film making it to the digital screens, it will be premiered at the SXSW in the coming month.

Apart from portraying the lead role, the actress has also come on board with the film as a producer. Other producers for the film include Kate Churchill, Peter Dealbert, and Per Saari. The movie is hailing from the director, Mimi Cave.

In her conversation with People Magazine ahead of the trailer release, the filmmaker claimed that Kidman's role in the 1995 thriller To Die For has inspired her character in the upcoming movie.

Cave revealed, "She plays this incredibly undertone comedic lead, and I knew she had that in her, but maybe just hasn't been in a role [like that] in a while."

Holland will be available to stream on Prime Video from March 27.