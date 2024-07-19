Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 Release Canceled: What Went Wrong? Explained

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 will not be available to Kevin Costner fans as soon as expected. The ambitious western, which many highly anticipate, has had its release date pushed back. While previously scheduled for August 16, 2024, the new date has yet to be confirmed.

The first part Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 began at the end of June and presented a grand journey toward the West before, during, and after the Civil War. Despite this film receiving mixed reactions from people and failing commercially, it was obvious that the sequel's release could face some issues with less than one month gap until August.

Strategic plan behind delay

It is worth mentioning that Territory Pictures by Kevin Costner and New Line Cinema who are behind this project have postponed it. They want to ensure the initial part enjoys a good response from cinema-goers and video-on-demand users.

In a statement made to THR, New Line Cinema said that “Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter 2 on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and MAX. We thank our exhibition partners for their continued support as moviegoers across the US discover the film in its theatrical run.”

Moreover, Territory Pictures also expressed its gratitude for such great acclaim towards the previous installment. “Kevin made this film for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey,” they declared. “The support that we have received from film fans, and the theater owners, as they experience the first chapter of this saga only serves to reinforce our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride. We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing ‘Horizon 2’.”

This strategic move aims at increasing the popularity of the franchise before the release of its second chapter. Currently, Chapter 2 does not yet have a new release date.

An otherwise option

It is highly unlikely that two films from the same sequel can be premiered within two months as it happened with the Horizon Western saga. That seemed impracticable because there was no completion for subsequent sequels. The gap separating chapters 1 and 2 caused anxiety among fans who had to wait for those stories.

A similar situation took place in 1994 when Kevin Costner’s previous western titled Wyatt Earp was released only six months after Tombstone. Yet despite having a smaller budget and being shorter, Tombstone got better reviews and outperformed Wyatt Earp at the box office, which accentuates close release dates' risks.

More about Horizon: An American Saga

Horizon: An American Saga represents Kevin Costner’s latest passion project. This Western drama franchise covers the post-civil war era between 1861-1865 portraying America expanding from sea to shining sea.

Stay Tuned For More On Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2.

