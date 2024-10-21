House Of The Dragon Cast Reveals THIS Costar Breaks Character To Make Them Laugh The Most On Set: 'Funniest Man On Planet'

Despite the heavy onscreen nature of House Of The Dragon, it appears that behind the scenes, actors keep it chill and have their own laughing moments on set. But who knew the funniest of all would be Rhys Ifans, who plays Otto Hightower?

The show’s stars, Matt Smith, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Fabien Frankel appeared on a Comic Com panel in New York on October 20, and they revealed that Ifans was someone who most likely did not know what was going on or breaks character, which leads other people breaks into laughter, per People magazine.

Frankel shared that the actor knows exactly what is going on with his character, but, “he'd be like, 'No idea what's going on, no idea what's going on today.'” In the conversation, Smith expressed, “the funniest man on the planet ever.”

Frankel further shared that it was not bearable to work with him because every day it was an “uphill struggle to try and do something professional.” The actor added, “I feel like I literally can feel HBO behind the monitor going, like, 'Jesus f***ing Christ, Rhys.' Fabian and Olivia Cook in a f***ing scene together. Good luck with this man.”

As far as Otto Higtower’s character goes, Ryan Condal, the showrunner and co-creator conversed with Variety in August and said that we can expect the character to have a significant role in the show’s next installment.

Condal stated, “We were delighted to have Rhys reenter the story, and I will just say that the Otto Hightower tale has not yet come to an end.”

The season two of the acclaimed show was liked by its fanbase. After every episode aired, many people online would start discussing it and also try to decode the meaning behind certain scenes and dialogues.

The show’s season two aired on June 16, 2024. Apart from the aforementioned actors, other artists who have starred in the show include, Emma D’Archy, Olivia Cooke, Ewan Mitchell, Eve Best, Harry Collett, Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno, Matthew Needham, Steve Toussaint, Phoebe Campbell, Simon Russell Beale, Phia Saban, and many more.

The HBO series will resume its season 3 production in 2025 and the show is set to conclude after four seasons in total, per Variety.

House Of The Dragon’s seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Max.

