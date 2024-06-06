'How Disrespectful to Chloe Sevigny': Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged By Netizens For Actors On Actors Interview With Oscar Winner

Kim Kardashian is being criticized for appearing in Variety’s Actors on Actors series alongside Oscar-nominated actress Chloë Sevigny. Since the inclusion of Kardashian with Sevigny in this prestigious program was announced where noted actors give insights into their work, fans have been outraged.

The reality TV show star at 43 years old has been considered to be an undeserving recipient of the honor contrasted to the 49-year-old Boys Don’t Cry star.

When Variety announced in May that Kim Kardashian was joining its Actors on Actors series, the immediate public reaction was negative. The situation became even more controversial after it emerged she would be paired with Chloë Sevigny – an admired actress who has been nominated for an Academy Award.

Fans mock Kim K for being too ignorant about acting in front of Chole Sevigny

Social media users took to different platforms after the full interview was published on a Wednesday and expressed their disappointment at how she acted in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate and is being acknowledged for her talent in acting alongside great actors such as Chole Sevigny, Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster, Quinta Brunson, and Elizabeth Debicki.

Someone wrote, "Give Chloe an Emmy for acting like anything Kim says is fascinating."

While another had a lot to say, "Kim is so dull and robotic and speaks slowly to try to make what she’s saying sound more interesting. Chloe’s so real and cool and charming. An embodiment of Beverly Hills speaking to an embodiment of downtown NYC. Kim thinks people will be impressed that she’s included in this but it’s actually just so boring."

Advertisement

Another user pointed out, "This is beyond sad. Kim Kardashian is just clueless as to what it is to be a true actress. She has no depth and knowledge of cinema at all. Chloe Sevigny is running circles around her in talking about true actresses. All Kim can talk about is the glam styles and looks of actresses, she knows nothing about the craft and techniques of acting. Thank God they didn't pair her with Meryl Streep. Chloe Sevigny deserves a better conversation partner."

There are countless other taunts, comparisons and criticisms all across the internet. See some of them here:

What did the Oscar winning actress and the beauty mogul talk about?

Their talk touched on their participation in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story and Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, their favorite movies and collecting items of historical value that have survived time by being controversially damaged by Kardashian herself.

Advertisement

Thus, Kardashian explained her passion for owning memorabilia from people she greatly admires, referencing the infamous occasion of the MET gala when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress that was clearly straining at its seams. She also disclosed that she bought a watch once owned by Lee Radziwill, expressing her thrill of having these types of historical objects.

Sevigny on the other hand urged the preservation of such items’ history and honouring their actual owners to be recognised by fashion authorities. To this point, no response came from Kardashian as the conversation went ahead.

Whether Kardashian is a cinephile or not according to Sevigny during her show? In response to Sevigny’s inquiry regarding whether or not she is a cinephile, Kim brought up Clueless and The Notebook, explaining how those films made her yearn for simpler times.

Meanwhile, Sevighny mentioned popcorn films and said during high school she gravitated towards indie films as well as actresses like Mia Farrow and Anna Magnani who are still alive today.

Advertisement

THIS IS CINEMA. pic.twitter.com/ELIw1hqWDm — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) June 5, 2024

For Kardashian, however, the fascination with movies lies in glamor – hairstyles, fashion and costumes. She recollected how she would take down the names of actresses and then later research their styles and beauty secrets.

Among other things, Kim Kardashian is also set to play a divorce attorney inspired by Laura Wasser. Sevigny also talked about her complicated relationship with fame from the 2000s until the early 200s; Kardashian couldn’t identify with this as her goals are completely different.

The dialogue ended with an awkward farewell.

ALSO READ: What is Kim Kardashian's New Secret Project After American Horror Story? Skincare Mogul Hints At THIS