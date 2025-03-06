Is Katy Perry Looking For Taylor Swift's Advice as Lifetime Tour Tanks in Sales After Past Feud? REPORT

Katy Perry’s upcoming The Lifetimes Tour’s ticket sales are struggling to make sales, which was reported by The U.S. Sun. Apart from that, the songstress has also become a subject of backlash among netizens for collaborating with controversial producer Dr. Luke for her 1432 album.

But it appears that in terms of her tour situation, Perry has been asking questions to fellow musician Taylor Swift and also seemingly getting guidance from the songstress, per the report.

An insider revealed to The U.S. Sun that the California Gurls songstress is frustrated about the tour issues she has been reportedly facing.

In a way, this makes sense, as the Wildest Dreams songstress’s Eras Tour was one of the most historic and successful ones, which gained enough spotlight and was also one of the most talked about concerts among Swifties.

According to the outlet, the source further said that the I Kissed a Girl vocalist was questioning Swift about many things, including costumes, lights and more, in order to make her shows “remarkable and historical."

The insider further shared that Perry witnessed one of Swift's concerts last year and was “excited and inspired by what she saw, "adding, "She knows she can count on her to give her some positive feedback."

But that was not it; as per the publication, another insider, who is close to the Torchered Poets Department artist’s inner circle, referred to Perry as a “sponge” who has taken the advice.

The source also said that there have been long discussions about small details of the concert, which also include how essential storytelling is and the way each individual looks on stage.

This truly must appear as a piece of rejoicing news for both the singers' fans, as the two were feuding with one another in the past.

The Lover vocalist accused the Unconditionally singer of attempting to “sabotage an entire arena tour,” as she hired her backup dancers in 2014, per the outlet.

Both the artists also reportedly dropped songs about one another. The feud thankfully came to an end in 2018 and they have seemingly remained friends since then.