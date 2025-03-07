Harry Styles Set to Have His Own Las Vegas Residency Soon at THIS Iconic Venue? Here's What We Know

It appears that Harry Styles' fans may have something big to look forward to. According to a report by The New York Post, sources have revealed that the What Makes You Beautiful vocalist is in the final stages of negotiations to perform as many as 35 show residency at the James Dolan Sphere in Las Vegas.

Insiders also reportedly shared that these shows could begin as early as the second half of this year.

Last year, The New York Post reported that global superstar Beyoncé was close to securing a deal, but those discussions ultimately fell through.

However, when it comes to Styles, getting him on board would be a win-win situation—especially after the beloved band U2 reportedly opened the arena with a 40-show residency in 2023.

Advertisement

One insider told the outlet, "For the Sphere to continue to be on everyone’s radar, they need to book real 'live' artists like Styles." They added, "Almost everything at the Sphere has been geared toward the 60-and-over crowd—The Eagles, The Dead, and even U2."

According to the outlet, when U2 wowed audiences with their performances, they were paid $10 million by the Sphere to produce their residency. Additionally, Live Nation guaranteed the band $4 million per concert, regardless of ticket sales. In total, U2 earned an estimated $170 million for their residency.

As for financial details regarding Styles’ deal, they remain undisclosed. A spokeswoman for the Sphere told the publication, "We do not comment on any artists performing at the Sphere except for those who have been announced."