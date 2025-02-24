How To Rewatch SAG Awards 2025? Check Out Highlights; From Gossip Girl Reunion To Leighton Meester & Adam Brody Serving Goals

This year’s SAG Awards made headlines mostly because of its nominees, the projects, and the actors who won in their respective categories. Many people were informed about it through live updates via news outlets, and some streamed it live on Netflix.

For those who would like to watch it again or didn’t get a chance to catch it live, the show is now available on Netflix for 28 days from the date it aired.

Apart from the widely discussed moments online—such as Demi Moore's speech and Jane Fonda accepting the Life Achievement Award—there were a few other moments that you definitely shouldn't miss. Check them out below:

1. The unexpected Gossip Girl reunion

Who would have thought that we would get to see Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester and the event’s host, Kristen Bell, on screen together?

In true Gossip Girl fashion, Bell lent her voice to dish out gossip about the attendees, including Jeff Goldblum and Timothée Chalamet.

She primarily talked about the food, only to realize midway that there was nothing particularly gossip-worthy about it. She then admitted this to Meester, who revealed that she was just hungry. Bell responded, “The popes in Conclave were better at gossiping than us. I think we should pass the torch.” Agreeing, Meester simply said, “Amen.”

But that was not the only reunion we witnessed. The Good Place’s cast including Bell, Ted Danson, and William Jackson Harper also came together for a bit. Check it out below.

2. Adam Brody and Leighton Meester served us the ultimate couple goals

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are the internet's favorite couple, and once again, they didn’t fail to serve ultimate couple goals on the red carpet—making us all feel more single than ever.

Several clips from the award show capturing their wholesome moments together have been going viral, and they are definitely not to be missed!

3. Who gave COVID to Who?!

During the ceremony, when Jamie Lee Curtis took the stage to present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series to Colin Farrell for The Penguin, she made sure to share a surprising revelation before announcing his name—Farrell had given her COVID during the Golden Globes.

She said, “To the man who gave me COVID at the Golden Globes, Colin Farrell.” The audience burst into laughter at her unexpected remark.

But that wasn’t the end of it—Farrell also revealed who he had contracted COVID from!

At the start of his speech, Farrell said, “Guilty as charged, but Brendan Gleeson f***ing gave it to me so.. I was just spreading the love.”