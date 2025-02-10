Hozier Extends Unreal Unearth Tour: Full Schedule, Ticket Details, and His Journey to Success

Hozier has announced an extension of his Unreal Unearth tour, adding more U.S. dates with special guests Gigi Perez and Amble. The third leg of the tour begins on June 10 in Camden, New Jersey, and concludes on October 7 in Phoenix, Arizona.

In addition to his solo performances, Hozier will appear at major festivals, including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Summerfest, Zootown, Minnesota Yacht Club, Reading Festival, and Leeds Festival. Tickets for the newly announced shows are now available, and demand is expected to be high.

To get tickets for Hozier’s Unreal Unearth tour, visit his official website or trusted ticketing platforms like Ticketmaster. Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so it’s best to be prepared.

Make sure your payment information is updated for faster checkout, and review the venue’s seating chart in advance to choose your preferred spot.

Some platforms may limit purchases to three tickets per transaction, so if you’re buying for a group, plan accordingly. Set reminders for the ticket release date to increase your chances of securing seats.

Born Andrew Hozier-Byrne in Bray, Ireland, Hozier faced significant challenges growing up. At the age of six, his father, John Byrne, underwent spinal surgery that left him in a wheelchair and dependent on morphine for years. The family also struggled financially due to his father’s inability to work.

"It was a tough old time, no money. Mum kept us together in a big way," Hozier told The Standard. He later told Forbes, "Family struggled from childhood after my father became ill," but credited his parents for prioritizing his education.

Advertisement

Despite financial hardships, music remained a central part of his life. His father, a former drummer, later became a sound engineer, which influenced Hozier’s passion for music. His mother, Rose Hozier-Byrne, an artist, has designed all his album covers.

Hozier’s big break came with his 2013 hit Take Me to Church. The song, which criticizes institutional oppression, gained traction on social media before becoming a global success. It was nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards and led to huge recognition.

His debut album, Hozier, went multi-platinum, and his later albums, Wasteland, Baby! and Unreal Unearth, further cemented his place in the industry.

Hozier’s success has also allowed him to give back to his family. In 2023, during a concert in New York, he invited his father on stage.

ALSO READ: Why Was Nick Jonas Cast As Luther in Prime Video’s You’re Cordially Invited? Nicholas Stoller Says: ‘Wanted A Sexy...’