Throwback: When Ryan Reynolds Pulled Off Perfect Hugh Jackman Impression In Deadpool Makeup

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman share a fun rivalry that started when they starred together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. During the first Deadpool movie’s promotion, Reynolds took this playful banter to another level by doing his best Hugh Jackman impression.

On X (formerly known as Twitter) in 2015, Ryan Reynolds dressed up as Deadpool and parodied Jackman. “G’day mate! Hugh Jackman here, just reminding you to get your votes in for People‘s Sexiest Man Alive. Cover’s coming up!” quipped Reynolds. The video quickly went viral, as fans loved Reynold’s humor.

Previously, both actors held the title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive. In 2008, it was awarded to Hugh Jackman, while Ryan Reynolds won it in 2010. This playful rivalry adds intrigue as fans speculate who may hold the title this year.

Reynolds' video was shot on set for the upcoming Deadpool movie, due to be released on February 12th, 2016. There is much anticipation surrounding the film, as fans are eager to see what new antics Deadpool will bring to life.

This friendly competition between Reynolds and Jackman keeps their fans entertained, making both even more adored. As the battle for this year's Sexiest Man Alive gets hotter, viewers can relish these hilarious exchanges between these two talented stars.

