'Hugs From Our Family': Bindi Irwin And Terri Irwin Offers Glimpse Of Their Birthday Week Celebrations

Terri and Bindi Irwin are enjoying their birthday week. Terri turned 60 on July 20, and Bindi turned 26 on July 24. Bindi shared their joint celebration on Instagram and thanked fans for their birthday wishes, posting a series of photos with the caption, "Bindi & Terri’s birthday week. 60 & 26 Hugs from our family."

The Irwin family—Terri, Bindi, Robert, Bindi's husband Chandler Powell, and their daughter Grace Warrior—posed around a cake in one photo.

Terri Irwin celebrates 60th birthday with family and heartfelt tributes

The Irwin family—Terri, Bindi, Robert, Chandler Powell, and their daughter Grace Warrior—posed around a cake in one photo. In another, Terri smiled with her granddaughter beside the cake, which was decorated with white frosting and colorful flowers.

Earlier in the week, Bindi honored her mom's 60th birthday on Instagram with a video montage showing Terri with family, including her late husband. Bindi's caption read, "Happy 60th Birthday to my best friend. Forever. @terriirwincrikey I love you with my entire heart."

Terri thanked Bindi in a comment, saying, "Thank you, sweet Bindi, for making today the best day ever. I love you always and forever." Four days later, Terri posted a birthday tribute to Bindi on Instagram, captioning a series of throwback photos with, "Happy birthday, beautiful Bindi. I have loved you from the moment you came into our lives."

Advertisement

Terri Irwin’s heartfelt tribute to Bindi on her 26th birthday

Terri praised Bindi for brightening her days with her optimism and courage, even during tough times. She also celebrated Bindi as a wonderful daughter and an amazing mother. Terri thanked Bindi for being a blessing to their family and shared photos of her over the years, including moments with her parents and animals.

Chandler Powell, 27, shared a birthday tribute to Bindi on social media, calling her the most incredible person he knows. He expressed his belief that 26 will be her year and praised her compassionate heart, mentioning her kind actions like helping strangers and leaving notes to make him smile.

ALSO READ: ‘Most Compassionate Heart’: Bindi Irwin Shares Glimpse Of Daughter Grace’s Kindness Towards Animals